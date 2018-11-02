Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Sent to G League

Ellenson was assigned to the G League on Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

This assignment comes on the heels of Detroit declining the 2016 draftee's fourth-year option Tuesday, meaning the Pistons don't envision him being a part of their long-term future. Unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old has seen just eight total minutes of action with Detroit over the team's first seven games this season.