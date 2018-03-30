Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Set for increased role

Ellenson is expected to see an increased role with Blake Griffin (ankle) out at least a week, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Prior to Griffin missing Thursday's game against the Wizards, Ellenson had played in just two of the Pistons' last seven games, logging a total of seven minutes. During Thursday's contest, however, Ellenson picked up 16 minutes off the bench, while posting nine points, five rebounds and one assist. Anthony Tolliver started at power forward and is the favorite continue to do so moving forward, though Griffin's absence should still afford Ellenson a role in the regular rotation and makes him someone to monitor over the last week and a half of the regular season.