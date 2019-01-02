Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Sidelined for another contest
Ellenson (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Ellenson doesn't seem to have a clear timeline to return from the left ankle sprain, which has prevented him from suiting up for Detroit for nearly a month. He's not in line to receive regular minutes off the bench even once he's back to full health.
