Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Starting at power forward Friday

Ellenson is starting at power forward Friday against the Spurs, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Ellenson will pick up a second straight start with Blake Griffin (rest) getting the night off. The 21-year-old big man produced just four points and two rebounds across 18 minutes during Wednesday's exhibition opener.

