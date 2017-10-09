Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Starting at power forward Monday

Ellenson will pick up the start at power forward for Monday's preseason matchup with the Pacers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Neither Tobias Harris nor Jon Leuer are on the injury report for Monday's contest, but the fact that Ellenson is drawing the start likely means they won't be receiving very many minutes, if any at all. That being said, look for Ellenson to get a fairly large workload after putting up a solid 16 points in 17 minutes in the Pistons' previous exhibition against the Hawks.