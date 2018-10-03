Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Starting at power forward Wednesday
Ellenson will start at power forward for Wednesday's preseason tilt with the Thunder, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
The Pistons surprisingly opted to keep Blake Griffin (coach's decision) sidelined for this one, which allows Ellenson to get the call with the top unit. Considering fellow big man Jon Leuer (knee) is also sidelined, Ellenson should see a significant amount of work Wednesday.
