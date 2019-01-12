Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Still out Saturday

Ellenson (ankle) is out Saturday against the Clippers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Despite being out since Dec. 10, the Pistons have yet to establish a timetable for Ellenson's return and he continues to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. His next chance to play is Monday at Utah.

