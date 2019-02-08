Pistons' Henry Ellenson: To be released by Detroit

Ellenson is expected to be released by Detroit, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Pistons are hoping to sign Wayne Ellington when he clears waivers and to be able to do so, the team must make a roster spot available. It's reported that Ellenson will be the odd man out of Detroit when the team signs Ellington.

More News
Our Latest Stories