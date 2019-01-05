Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Won't play Saturday
Ellenson (ankle) is inactive Saturday against the Jazz, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
A left ankle sprain has rendered Ellenson inactive since mid-December, and the big man doesn't have a clear timetable for a return. As a result, he should be considered day-to-day, with his next chance to take the floor arriving Monday against the Spurs.
