site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pistons-isaac-jones-assigned-to-g-league-504690 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pistons' Isaac Jones: Assigned to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Detroit assigned Jones to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Wednesday.
Jones has logged a single minute of action with Detroit at the NBA level this season, so this move to get him more live reps makes a lot of sense.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories