The Pistons recalled Jones from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Saturday.

Jones delivered a strong performance for the Cruise on Saturday, tallying 21 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes before being recalled to the Pistons. At the NBA level this season, he's appeared in three games -- including one start -- averaging 1.0 points and 0.7 rebounds in 5.7 minutes per contest.