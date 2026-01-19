Detroit recalled Jones from the Motor City Cruise of the G League on Sunday.

Jones has not appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 17 but will continue to serve as big man depth behind Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed. Should injuries ravage the team's frontcourt, Jones may get his opportunity to play in the rotation, but for now he will likely just continue to split time between the two clubs and only register significant playing time with the Cruise.