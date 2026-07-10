Pistons' Isaac Jones: Scores game-high 22 points

Jones finished with 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 30 minutes in Thursday's 101-93 Summer League loss to Philadelphia.

Jones scored a game-high 22 points, but it still wasn't enough to lead the Pistons to a win to begin Summer League play. The 25-year-old spent time in Sacramento before suiting up for Detroit in 2025-26, averaging 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.1 assists and 0.1 blocks over 4.8 minutes in four regular-season appearances. Although the Pistons waived him in February, the team re-signed him to a two-way contract. Jones will need to make a positive impression throughout Summer League, though that still may not improve his chances of earning a full-time spot on the regular-season roster during the 2026-27 campaign.