Joe is positioned for a vital role off the Detroit bench this year, per Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News.

Although Joe is penciled in for a reserve role, it's not out of the question he'll challenge Duncan Robinson for the top spot at shooting guard at times this season. In any event, Joe's presence on the perimeter as a catch-and-shoot threat should help make space on the floor for Cade Cunningham to operate when they're playing alongside one another. The 27-year-old three-point specialist is opening the year as a late-round flier in fantasy leagues.