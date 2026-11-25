Joe closed with 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 104-86 victory over Orlando.

With Cade Cunningham (knee) inactive, Joe drew his first start of the season and made the most of the opportunity, leading Detroit in scoring with a season-high point total in the win. The Arkansas product has scored in double figures in three of four appearances since returning from a 10-game absence due to a right hip contusion. Through seven contests in his first year with the Pistons, Joe is averaging 11.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.9 minutes while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.