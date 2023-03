Livers (hip) is available for Friday's game against Toronto.

Livers was probable for Friday's matchup, so his status doesn't come as a significant surprise. However, he's missed the past four games, so it's possible his playing time is monitored against the Raptors. Over his last six appearances, the 24-year-old has averaged 11.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game.