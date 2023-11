Livers (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

While Livers will face a minutes restriction Monday, he'll be able to make his season debut after missing the start of the year due to a high-ankle sprain. Coach Monty Williams didn't specify the nature of Livers' minutes restriction, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old ramp up his workload in the near future following his lengthy absence.