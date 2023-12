Livers registered eight points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 17 minutes during Monday's 131-123 loss to Indiana.

Livers confidently stepped into his two made threes, but he remains a fringe component of the Pistons' offense. The 25-year-old is attempting 70.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, profiling mostly as a floor spacer for Detroit.