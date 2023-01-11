Livers (shoulder) will return to action Wednesday versus the Bulls.

Livers was already listed as probable on the initial injury report, but he's officially set to return following a month-plus on the sidelines due to a right shoulder sprain. Given the lengthy absence, Livers could face a minutes restriction out the gate, though he may have been able to work on conditioning somewhat with an upper-body injury. The Pistons are short on depth in the frontcourt with Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) and Jalen Duren (ankle) out, which could allow Livers to handle as many minutes as his conditioning allows.