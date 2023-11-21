Livers (ankle) recorded six points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes in Monday's 107-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Though Livers wasn't able to find his shooting touch anywhere but the free-throw line, the fact that he received more than 20 minutes in his season debut bodes well for his chances of holding down a rotation spot for at least the short term. The Pistons' wing and frontcourt ranks will become more crowded when Jalen Duren (ankle) and Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) are back in action, so Livers appears more likely to see his playing time decrease than increase once Detroit draws closer to full strength.