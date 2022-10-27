Livers registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the Hawks.

Livers produced an intriguing line in the loss, reminding everyone why he warranted a small amount of hype in the preseason. The arrival of Bojan Bogdanovic did extinguish that fire heading into drafts but maybe, just maybe, there is enough meat on the bone for him to have some value. At this stage, he is more of a name to watch but should his minutes continue to hold at around 25 per night, he could be worth a sneaky grab.