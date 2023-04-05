Livers possesses a doubtful tag to suit up for Wednesday's clash with the Nets due to a right ankle sprain.

Livers has started each of his last 13 appearances for the Pistons, but he's also missed five games in just over a month. Another absence looks to be on tap for Livers, and he has just two games remaining in the regular season to take the floor if that's the case. With Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) and Marvin Bagley (concussion) also set to sit, the Pistons will have to dig deep in the depth chart for frontcourt minutes Wednesday.