Livers amassed 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 112-88 loss to the Cavaliers.

Livers unexpectedly offered up some scoring production in this one, doing the majority of his damage from beyond the arc. He also swatted away his second shot of the young season. Livers should continue to come off the bench behind Bojan Bogdanovic and is averaging 6.0 points and 2.1 in 18.4 minutes through eight games.