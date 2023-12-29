Livers posted nine points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block over 23 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Livers didn't appear off the bench in the Pistons' last two games, but he saw ample playing time during Thursday's overtime loss. He converted multiple three-pointers for the fifth time this year but fell just short of scoring in double figures. Despite Thursday's role, Livers' recent usage suggests that he isn't a reliable fantasy option at this point.