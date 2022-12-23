Head coach Dwane Casey indicated Friday that the team anticipates Livers (shoulder) returning next week, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

A report from last week indicated Livers would be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks, and he seemingly has a chance to return in the front end of that window or even beat it altogether. Livers had claimed a starting role in the seven games prior to his multi-week absence, but he's likely to return in a role off the bench with a minutes restriction.