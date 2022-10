Coach Dwane Casey said Wednesday that he expects Livers (hip) to return sometime next week, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Livers has been dealing with a hip injury recently but hasn't yet been forced to miss any game action. Given Casey's update Wednesday, it seems likely that Livers will be held out for Thursday's preseason finale against Memphis, but he should be in the mix to play during the Pistons' regular-season opener against the Magic on Oct. 19.