Livers (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice session, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Livers doesn't yet have a timetable to return to game action, but his full participation in practice is an undeniable step in the right direction. He sustained a Grade 3 left ankle sprain in early October and was initially slated to be re-evaluated in late November. He'll presumably need to work on his conditioning before he's in the mix to make his season debut.