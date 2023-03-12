Livers registered 18 points (7-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 loss to Indiana.

Livers' playing time and overall production had already been on the rise with Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) and Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) having missed the last several games, but it took the absence of Jaden Ivey (COVID-19 protocols) on Saturday to open up meaningful usage for the second-year player. After falling below 16 percent usage in each of the past 12 games, Livers took on 22.3 percent usage Saturday and rode it to a new season-high scoring total, albeit on inefficient shooting. While the offensive production may not be replicable when Ivey makes his return to the lineup, Livers still shapes up as a decent low-end fantasy contributor if he continues to hang on to a 30-plus-minute role. Stewart is seemingly on track to miss the rest of the season, and Bogdanovic is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis but looks destined to miss more time on a rebuilding team.