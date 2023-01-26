Livers (ankle) will be available for Thursday's matchup in Brooklyn.
Livers should fill a sizable role for the Pistons but may be bound for the bench again Thursday, with Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) also receiving the go-ahead to retake the floor. Regardless of his starting status, Livers doesn't produce enough on a nightly basis to move the needle in most fantasy formats.
