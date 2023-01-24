Livers went to the locker room early after sustaining a foot injury during the first half of Monday's contest against the Bucks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
The exact extent of the injury is unknown at this time. Prior to exiting, Livers had recorded six points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one steal across 11 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Starting Monday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Looks good in starting role•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Returns to starting lineup Sunday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Rejoins rotation Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Cleared for return•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Expected to return Wednesday•