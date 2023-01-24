Livers went to the locker room early after sustaining a foot injury during the first half of Monday's contest against the Bucks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

The exact extent of the injury is unknown at this time. Prior to exiting, Livers had recorded six points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one steal across 11 minutes.