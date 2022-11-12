Livers supplied 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 22 minutes during Friday's 121-112 loss to the Knicks.

Livers has maintained a steady workload all season, ranging from 15 to 22 minutes in all but one 24-minute outing. However, he's seen a slight uptick to 20.5 per game over the last four, slightly higher than his 18.9 season average. Livers took advantage of his increased workload Friday, supplying his first multi-block game of the year in addition to his third double-digit scoring effort. He's, at best, an end-of-the-fantasy-bench option in most fantasy leagues but could be worth monitoring if injuries pop up in the Pistons' frontcourt.