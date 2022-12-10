Livers (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's meeting with the Lakers, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Livers has missed four straight games due to a right shoulder sprain and his status looks to be up in the air for Sunday. Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart should continue to see more minutes if he were to sit out.
