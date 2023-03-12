Livers registered 18 points (7-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 loss to Indiana.

Fueled by the absence of Jaden Ivey (illness), Livers recorded a season-high 18 points on huge usage. The Pacers offense was less organized sans Tyrese Haliburton (knee), but Livers' defensive acumen isn't off brand. He's been a subtly solid two-way contributor this season, signaling real value on nights where the Pistons are shorthanded.