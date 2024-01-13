Livers will come off the bench for Friday's game against Houston, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.
Livers has struggled lately, as he's played less than 17 minutes in two straight games with a combined nine points. Kevin Knox will replace Livers in the first unit after a strong showing Wednesday against the Spurs.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Logs 36 minutes in start•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Making second start of season•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Drops nine points in loss•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Chips in eight points•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Moves back to bench Saturday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Starting against New York•