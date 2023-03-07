Livers chipped in a season-high 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 110-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Pistons deployed a balanced offense with seven different players scoring in double digits, but they didn't have an answer for Damian Lillard. Livers led that group, and his 17 points were a season high. The 24-year-old forward has started three straight games, and he'll continue to see big minutes and usage as long as Jalen Duren (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (hip) remain sidelined.