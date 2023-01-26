Livers (ankle) is trending toward taking the floor Thursday against the Nets, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Initially questionable on the injury report, Livers looks to be doing well with his ankle and should play a sizable role again Thursday after a brief departure from Monday's game versus the Bucks. Livers has started two of the last three games, though the expected return of Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) may result in Livers returning to a bench role.