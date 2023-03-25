Livers provided 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 118-97 loss to the Raptors.

Livers was back on the floor after a four-game absence, sliding straight into the starting lineup. With the Pistons handing a ton of minutes to their fringe guys, Livers could be in for a consistent role down the stretch, making him a viable target, even in standard formats. His skillset is somewhat limited but the fact he could see upwards of 30 minutes on a nightly basis could be enticing enough for some.