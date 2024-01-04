Livers notched 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 154-148 overtime loss to the Jazz.
Livers moved into the starting lineup Wednesday, logging a season-high 36 minutes. Although he has been able to carve out a somewhat consistent role this season, Livers has barely been inside the top 400 in standard leagues. Subsequently, there is no reason to consider picking him up, even in deeper formats.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Making second start of season•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Drops nine points in loss•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Chips in eight points•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Moves back to bench Saturday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Starting against New York•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Clears 20 minutes in debut•