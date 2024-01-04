Livers notched 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 154-148 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Livers moved into the starting lineup Wednesday, logging a season-high 36 minutes. Although he has been able to carve out a somewhat consistent role this season, Livers has barely been inside the top 400 in standard leagues. Subsequently, there is no reason to consider picking him up, even in deeper formats.