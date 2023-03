Livers (hip) was a limited participant in Saturday's practice, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Livers has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right hip, which has opened up opportunities for the likes of Eugene Omoruyi and Rodney McGruder with the Pistons having a slew of injuries outside of Livers. If Livers is able to go Sunday and the Pistons remain without other key players, he could be forced into a larger role.