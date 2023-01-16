Livers finished with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Knicks.

Livers picked up his eighth start of the season Sunday, but it came largely out of necessity while Detroit was without five rotation players due to injury. Assuming at least one of Bojan Bogdanovic (illness) and Jalen Duren (ankle) is back in action for Thursday's game against the Bulls in France, Livers will be a prime candidate to move the bench and see his minutes get cut in half.