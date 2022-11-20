Livers will start Sunday's game against the Kings, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

With Saddiq Bey (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (toe) and Cade Cunningham (leg) all sidelined, the Pistons are down three starters, so coach Dwane Casey will be forced to dig deeper into his rotation. The Pistons will start with Killian Hayes and Jaden Ivey in the backcourt, while Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Livers and Marvin Bagley comprise the rest of the starting lineup. It will be Livers' first start since Game 82 of last season.