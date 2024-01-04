Livers will enter the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Livers will take Kevin Knox's place Wednesday to make his first start since Nov. 30. In that start, Livers played 27 minutes but was limited to just six points, four rebounds and one assist.
