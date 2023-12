Livers is not starting against the Cavaliers on Saturday, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Livers got the start against the Knicks on Thursday, but it was just a one-time thing, it seems, as he'll play with the second unit in this one. Jaden Ivey will start alongside Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham in a three-guard lineup next to Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren.