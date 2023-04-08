Livers (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Livers will miss the Pistons' regular-season finale due to a sprained right ankle. With the Pistons severely shorthanded for the contest, Jared Rhoden and Buddy Boeheim could be in line for large workloads. Livers will finish the 2022-23 campaign with averages of 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds over 23.0 minutes per game.