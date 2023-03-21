Livers (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Atlanta.

Tuesday will mark the fourth consecutive game on the sidelines for Livers, which will continue to lead to more minutes for Rodney McGruder, Eugene Omoruyi and R.J. Hampton. McGruder has been hot over the past four games, posting averages of 17.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 4.0 triples and 1.5 steals per contest on 43.9 percent shooting, so he's someone to consider as a streamer. Livers' next opportunity to play will come Friday in Toronto.