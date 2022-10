Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said Livers (hip) participated in Sunday's practice, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

A sore right hip kept Livers from playing in the Pistons' final two preseason contests, but the injury doesn't look to be anything that will threaten his status for Wednesday's season opener with the Magic. Livers is expected to begin his second NBA season as a member of Detroit's second unit.