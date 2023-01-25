Livers is questionable for Thursday's game against Brooklyn due to a right ankle sprain.
Livers went to the locker room Monday against the Bucks but was able to return to the game and tallied nine points, a rebound, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Thursday after being diagnosed with a right ankle sprain, but if he's available, his role will likely depend on whether Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) is cleared to return.
