Livers (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.
Livers has missed the last 19 games due to a right shoulder sprain, but it's encouraging that he's being listed as questionable Tuesday rather than being immediately ruled out. If he's available against the 76ers, he'll likely face a minutes restriction.
