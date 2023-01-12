Livers (shoulder) logged 18 minutes off the bench and finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in Wednesday's 135-118 win over the Timberwolves.

Though the Pistons were without both members of their starting frontcourt (Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart) as well as Marvin Bagley (hand), Livers handled only a light role off the second unit in his return from a 20-game absence. Considering that Saddiq Bey (31 points on 10-for-16 shooting) and Nerlens Noel (four blocks, three steals) both performed well in place of Stewart (shoulder) and Duren (ankle), respectively, Livers may not see his role grow much even if Detroit remains shorthanded in the frontcourt Friday against the Pelicans.