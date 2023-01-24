Livers (foot) accumulated nine points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 150-130 loss to the Bucks.

Livers drew the start Monday and scored six points in 11 minutes before leaving in the first half with a foot injury. However, he was able to return in the second half, so it appears like the issue was minor. As long as Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) remains out, Livers will be a candidate for increased playing time in Detroit's frontcourt.